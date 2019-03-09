Dartmouth (11-18, 2-11) vs. Cornell (14-15, 6-7)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Dartmouth. In its last five wins against the Big Green, Cornell has won by an average of 6 points. Dartmouth’s last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2016, a 78-66 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cornell has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Morgan, Josh Warren, Steven Julian and Jack Gordon have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Big Red points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Morgan has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cornell field goals over the last five games. Morgan has accounted for 27 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Cornell is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Big Red are 9-15 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

STREAK STATS: Dartmouth has lost its last eight road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 71.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have averaged 18.3 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

