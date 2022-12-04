Cornell plays Lafayette, looks for 7th straight win

Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at Cornell Big Red (6-1)
The Leopards are 0-6 on the road. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Cornell.
Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.5 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points for Lafayette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.