Cornell puts road win streak on the line against Miami

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Miami Hurricanes (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hits the road against Miami aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak. The Hurricanes have gone 5-0 at home. Miami scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 3-1 away from home. Cornell averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Miller is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 13.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 66.2% for Miami.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.9 points for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article