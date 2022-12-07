Cornell puts road win streak on the line against Miami

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Miami Hurricanes (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -16; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Miami looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Hurricanes have gone 5-0 in home games. Miami has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Red are 3-1 on the road. Cornell is third in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by Greg Dolan averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Miller is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Miami.

Dolan is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.9 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

