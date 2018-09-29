ITHACA, N.Y. — David Jones returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown as Cornell scored three times early and went on to defeat Sacred Heart 43-24 Saturday.

Cornell (1-2) opened the game with a 45-yard field goal by Nickolas Null, then came Jones’ pick-6. Dalton Banks scored on a run from the 7 for a 16-0 lead 10 minutes into the game. The Big Red scored twice more in the second quarter to lead 36-10 at the half and opened the second half with a 43-yard TD pass from Mike Catanese to J.D. PicKell.

Harold Coles led six rushers with 121 yards on eight carries and an 85-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter. Banks rushed for one TD and passed for another. He was 7-for-9 passing for 90 yards and Catanese was 4 for 5 for 65.

Kevin Duke completed 19 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a pair of scores for the Pioneers (3-1) but was intercepted twice. Backup QB Jake Radic, tight end Ed Cuddahy and wideout Lucas Nunez each scored their first career touchdowns for Sacred Heart.

