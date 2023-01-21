Cornell takes on Harvard for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -1.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Harvard in Ivy League action Saturday. The Crimson are 4-3 on their home court. Harvard has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red are 4-1 in Ivy League play. Cornell is third in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Greg Dolan averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Dolan is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

