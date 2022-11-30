Cornell visits Delaware after Nelson's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (5-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Cornell Big Red after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware’s 86-73 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-0 in home games. Delaware is ninth in the CAA with 11.2 assists per game led by Nelson averaging 3.0.

The Big Red are 2-1 on the road. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Delaware.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.7 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

