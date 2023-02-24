Cornell visits Yale after Poulakidas' 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (16-9, 6-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (18-7, 8-4 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Cornell Big Red after John Poulakidas scored 30 points in Yale’s 93-83 overtime win over the Princeton Tigers. The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 2.0.

The Big Red are 6-6 in Ivy League play. Cornell averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Sean Hansen is averaging 9.1 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

