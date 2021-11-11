The sixth-year senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, played one of his best games last week against Ohio State. He made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.
Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school’s all-time chart.
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) close the season at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and against Iowa at home on Nov. 26.
