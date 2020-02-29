The Highlanders dropped into a first-place with Winthrop, which beat High Point 84-76.
Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for Radford, Carlik Jones added 15 points and six assists amd Devonnte Holland had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Radford defeated Gardner-Webb 67-64 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.