Corwin scampered 28 yards for his second rushing touchdown in the second quarter then fired a 79-yard scoring pass to Colin Howard that made it a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Trailing 45-0, West Virginia Wesleyan mounted a 13-play, third-quarter drive that stalled at the Drake 4 and resulted in a 21-yard field goal by Liam Depp to avoid the shutout.
Corwin completed 8 of 11 passes for 180 yards. Robinson finished with 100 rushing yards on 13 carries and Meis carried 19 times for 98 yards.
Nathan Payne led the Bobcats with 129 yards on 9-of-26 passing.
