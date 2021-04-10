In addition to Corwin’s trio of TD tosses, Drake also blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety to cap a 23-point outburst in the second quarter. The Bulldogs added two more scores with a Nathan De Bruin 45-yard field goal and Cross Robinson 12-yard touchdown run on consecutive possessions after halftime, pushing the lead to 33-0.
Bret Bushka teamed with Luka Popovic on a 38-yard pass play to get Butler (0-5, 0-5) on the scoreboard with 1:31 left in the game.
Drake had 25 first downs to Butler’s 10, 225 yards rushing to Butler’s 28 and 206 yards passing to Butler’s 190. Bushka and Sam Brown each had 95 yards passing for Butler.
