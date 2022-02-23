South Carolina never trailed and led by double figures the entire second half. Mississippi State pulled within 10 points with 14:24 left after a 7-0 run, but South Carolina scored 11 of the next 13 — with seven points from Couisnard.
James Reese V had nine points for South Carolina (17-10, 8-7 SEC), which has a winning record in conference play for the first time this season.
Tolu Smith scored 21 points and Iverson Molinar added 11 for Mississippi State (16-12, 7-8), which missed all 14 3-point attempts.
Mississippi State was held to 31% shooting in the first half, going 0 of 7 from 3-point range, and trailed 35-23 after Devin Carter dunked it at the buzzer for South Carolina. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 24-13 in the half.
South Carolina plays at No. 24 Alabama on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.
