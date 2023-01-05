Coulibaly and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host conference foe Maine

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (6-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-2, 1-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Maine in a matchup of America East teams. The River Hawks are 7-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 79.8 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Black Bears have gone 3-5 away from home. Maine has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The River Hawks and Black Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Jaden Clayton is averaging seven points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

