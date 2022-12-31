Coulibaly leads UMass-Lowell against NJIT after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-2) at NJIT Highlanders (3-10) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the NJIT Highlanders after Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 68-60 victory against the Boston University Terriers. The Highlanders have gone 2-3 in home games. NJIT has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The River Hawks have gone 5-2 away from home. UMass-Lowell ranks second in college basketball scoring 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

The Highlanders and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheim Sullivan is averaging six points for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Coulibaly is shooting 64.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

