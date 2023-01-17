Council and No. 25 Arkansas host Missouri

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arkansas visits the Missouri Tigers after Ricky Council IV scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 97-84 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Missouri is 12- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.9 points and 2.6 steals. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Council is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals. Anthony Black is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article