Council leads Arkansas against Texas A&M after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Ricky Council IV scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 67-64 loss to the Baylor Bears. The Razorbacks are 10-1 in home games. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.4.

The Razorbacks and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Black is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Razorbacks. Council is averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Advertisement

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article