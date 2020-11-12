The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit the SEC hard this week, The league had to postpone four of its seven scheduled games due to outbreaks among league teams. No. 1 Alabama’s revenge-seeking visit to LSU — the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide a year ago on the way to a national title — was set to highlight the league schedule. Instead, COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program led the league to call off the game. Virus worries for No. 5 Texas A&M led to the postponement Tuesday of the Aggies game at Tennessee. Texas A&M reported two COVID-19 cases following its 48-3 victory over South Carolina last week. Quarantining and contact tracing for Mississippi State led the SEC to postpone its contest with No. 24 Auburn. No. 12 Georgia’s game at Missouri was also postponed after the Tigers had a combination of contact tracing, positive tests and quarantines. The lone SEC ranked team still playing is No. 6 Florida, which will take on Arkansas, although Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman won’t be on the sideline after testing positive for the virus.