Army: Sophomore QB Tyhier Tyler. He is Army’s top rusher with 502 yards and led the Black Knights to victory over archrival Navy in his second start by running for 96 yards. He was hurt in a helmet-to-helmet collision in a season-ending win over Air Force, Monken says he’s been practicing and is ready to go.

This is the ninth bowl in Army’s history and fourth with coach Jeff Monken. The Black Knights have won four straight bowl games. ... This is Army’s first berth in the Liberty Bowl sponsored by AutoZone and third for West Virginia. ... The Mountaineers have played in a bowl 17 of the past 19 years and are 15-22 all-time, including 0-2 at the Liberty Bowl. The Mountaineers played Utah in the 1964 Liberty Bowl at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the first college bowl game played indoors. The Mountaineers also played Texas A&M in the 2014 Liberty Bowl. ... Army beat Duke 21-16 at Michie Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017, to complete an undefeated season at home. It was Army’s last win over a Power Five team. ... The Black Knights have seven players with over 230 yards rushing. ... Army is second nationally in total yards allowed giving up 271.1 yards a game and second in scoring defense with an average of 14 points a game. ... West Virginia ranks fifth in total defense, giving up 297.2 yards a game. All-American defensive lineman Darius Stills has 3 1/2 sacks and 7 1/2 tackles for loss. ... West Virginia RB Leddie Brown ranks 14th nationally with 945 yards rushing.