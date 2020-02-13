Antoine Davis had 34 points for the Titans (6-20, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marquis Moore added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Youngstown State was up 72-60 with less than two minutes to go when Moore had a four-point play and Davis followed up with a pair of 3-pointers to make it 72-70 with 41 seconds left. After Quisenberry’s first two foul shots, Moore had a pair before the clinches with sevens seconds to go.

The Penguins have won 15 games for the first time since 2013-14.

Youngstown State defeated Detroit 69-67 on Jan. 11. Youngstown Statefaces Oakland on the road on Saturday. Detroit plays Cleveland St. at home on Saturday.

