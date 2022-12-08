Covington leads UMass-Lowell against UMass after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-1) at UMass Minutemen (7-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -2; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the UMass Minutemen after Yuri Covington scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 84-64 win against the Long Island Sharks. The Minutemen are 2-1 on their home court. UMass is fifth in the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 3.9.

The River Hawks are 4-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 43.8 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 16.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Noah Fernandes is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for UMass.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is shooting 68.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.9 points for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article