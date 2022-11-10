Covington leads UMass-Lowell over Columbia 89-62

Covington was 7-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the River Hawks (2-0). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.