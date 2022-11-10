Covington leads UMass-Lowell over Columbia 89-62

NEW YORK — Yuri Covington scored 20 points as UMass-Lowell beat Columbia 89-62 on Thursday night.
Zinou Bedri finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (0-2). Columbia also got eight points from Liam Murphy. In addition, Josh Odunowo had eight points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
UMass-Lowell’s next game is Saturday against Rutgers on the road, while Columbia visits Sacred Heart on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.