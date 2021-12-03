The Wildcats stretched their lead to 14-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Covington’s 7-yard TD run. Smith set up Covington’s scoring run with a 24-yard completion to Qadir Ismail on third-and-14 on the previous play.
No. 24 Holy Cross (10-3) pulled within 14-10 in the third quarter. The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in 12 plays, ending with Jordan Fuller’s 7-yard TD toss to Sean Morris to make it 14-7. Frankie Monte forced a fumble by TD Ayo-Durojaiye on the ensuing kickoff, Terrence Spence recovered and Holy Cross took possession at the Wildcats’ 25. Derek Ng kicked a 22-yard field goal after the drive stalled at the 3. Ayo-Durojaiye answered with a 55-yard kick return to the Crusaders’ 37 and three plays later Jackson scored on a 14-yard run for a 21-10 Villanova lead.
Matthew Sluka’s 3-yard TD run pulled Holy Cross within five points with 6:22 remaining, but Sluka’s 2-point pass was intercepted Jared Nelson and the Crusaders, who picked up the program’s first FCS playoff win with a 13-10 first-round victory over Sacred Heart, would get no closer.
Next up for Villanova is the winner of Saturday’s South Dakota State-Sacramento State matchup.
