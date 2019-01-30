Oklahoma State forward Vivian Gray (12) and Baylor center Kalani Brown (21) reach for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

STILLWATER, Okla. — Lauren Cox had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 1 Baylor rallied to beat Oklahoma State 66-58 on Wednesday night.

Juicy Landrum scored 15 points while Kalani Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (18-1, 8-0 Big 12), which moved to No. 1 this week after Notre Dame’s loss to North Carolina. The Lady Bears outscored Oklahoma State 24-7 at the free throw line to win its 10th straight game.

Freshman guard Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 22 points and Vivian Gray and Braxtin Miller each added 12 for Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls (12-7, 3-5) were seeking their first win over a No. 1 team in seven tries.

Oklahoma State led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, just the third time this season that Baylor trailed at the end of the first.

The Lady Bears led 29-27 at halftime, despite shooting just 27 percent from the field. Asberry, who averages 6.3 points per game, had 11 at the break.

Asberry scored seven quick points in a 74-second span early in the third quarter to give Oklahoma State a 37-33 lead, and the Cowgirls led 48-46 heading into the fourth.

Cox drained a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter to put Baylor up 51-48, and the Lady Bears never trailed again.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears didn’t play like their normal selves until the second half, but their size and athletic ability eventually won them a road game against a solid team.

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls lost their third straight, but they proved they can compete with any team in the Big 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even with the close call, the Lady Bears shouldn’t fall from No. 1 unless they lose on Saturday. They hold a head-to-head win over No. 2 UConn.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at TCU on Sunday.

