Austin Peay punted on its first possession but then scored touchdowns on its next three drives. Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 15-yard TD and Harley for a 3-yard score before a 45-yard touchdown run by Harley made it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The fourth-seeded Hornets (9-4) went three-and-out on their first four possessions and had just two first downs in the first half.