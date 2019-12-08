Austin Peay punted on its first possession but then scored touchdowns on its next three drives. Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 15-yard TD and Harley for a 3-yard score before a 45-yard touchdown run by Harley made it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The fourth-seeded Hornets (9-4) went three-and-out on their first four possessions and had just two first downs in the first half.
The Governors, making their first appearance in the FCS playoffs, set a program record for wins in a season.
Kevin Thomson accounted for all four Sacramento State touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He finished with 306 yards passing — 275 in the second half — and added 87 yard rushing.
Wilson had eight receptions for 132 yards for Austin Peay.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.