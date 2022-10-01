Cramer throws 2 TDs, Morehead State tops Presbyterian 14-10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Grady Kramer threw two touchdown passes and the Morehead State defense stiffened the final two times it was on the field and the Eagles held on for a 14-10 win over Presbyterian in the Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kramer, who was 19 of 41 for 180 yards and an interception, hit Chance Harris for 8 yards in the first quarter and Jeremiah Scott for 5 in the second, capping a 94-yard drive 37 seconds before halftime.

But the Eagles (2-3), who had 305 yards of offense, only had 16 in the second half.

The Blue Hose (1-4) finally got on the board with a field goal early in the fourth quarter, followed by a Nate Hayden 1-yard run. But Presbyterian only gained 22 yards in 11 plays on its final two drives, which started on the 11 and 26.

Harris picked up 103 yards for Morehead State.

Hayden and Ty Englehart combined for complete 20 of 37 passes for 222 yards.

