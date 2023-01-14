Crawford and Louisiana Tech host UAB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -3.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the UAB Blazers after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 67-65 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is fourth in C-USA scoring 76.5 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Blazers are 3-3 in C-USA play. UAB is second in C-USA with 16.5 assists per game led by Eric Gaines averaging 4.7.

The Bulldogs and Blazers square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 12.6 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Gaines is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

