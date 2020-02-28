Corey Allen, who was second on the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, had only four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 5).
The Eagles leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 82-77 on Jan. 25. Georgia Southern finishes out the regular season against Arkansas State at home on Tuesday. Georgia State finishes out the regular season against Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Tuesday.
