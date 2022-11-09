Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21

Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

After a Western Michigan punt, the Huskies took possession at their own 27 with 3:13 to play and, on the next play from scrimmage, Lynch — the younger brother of NIU All-American and 2013 Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch — ripped of a 52-yard run to the 21 followed by runs of 7 and 9 yards before his TD run capped the scoring with 56 seconds left.