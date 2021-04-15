The native of Eudora, Kansas, shot 38.9% on 3s and averaged 9.9 points per game this past season for the Bluejays, who reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
Ballock is the fifth starter who will not take advantage of another season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney have declared for the NBA draft and Christian Bishop plans to transfer.
