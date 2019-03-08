OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton has placed assistant basketball coach Preston Murphy on administrative leave after he was accused of taking a $6,000 bribe from an aspiring sports agent to send prospective clients his way.

Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement Friday night that Murphy would be on leave pending an internal review.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that, in a federal court filing in New York, Christopher Dawkins is accused of paying $6,000 to an assistant from schools in Nebraska and Texas in July 2017. Yahoo, citing anonymous sources, identified the assistants as Creighton’s Murphy and TCU’s Corey Barker.

Yahoo reported Murphy and Barker are not expected to be charged. Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison this week for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

