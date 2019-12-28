OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander combined to make 14 of 19 shots from the floor, scoring 19 points apiece, and Creighton steamrolled NAIA-member Midland College 91-54 on Saturday.

Zegarowski knocked down 7 of his 10 shots and added six assists, while Alexander nailed 7 of 9 shots for the Bluejays (11-2). Damien Jefferson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Christian Bishop added 13 points and seven boards. Reserves Jalen Windham and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 and 10, respectively, with Mahoney snagging eight rebounds.