Samuel Mailloux had 12 points and blocked four shots to pace the Warriors. Emanuel Bryson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Hunter Mengel scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.
Creighton shot 52% from the floor and held Midland to 33% shooting. The Bluejays sank 9 of 26 from 3-point range (35%) but made just 12 of 23 free throws (52%).
___
