Ninth-seeded Creighton will try to get to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row when it plays top-seeded Kansas in a second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday.

Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before getting hurt in overtime against San Diego State on Thursday night. He had initially tried to get up, but then fell back on the floor and and was clearly in pain when he grabbed his knee. He put no weight on his left leg when he was helped off the court.