DePaul hosts Creighton following Alexander's 25-point game

Creighton Bluejays (19-11, 13-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-21, 3-16 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -12; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Trey Alexander scored 25 points in Creighton's 99-59 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Blue Demons have gone 7-7 in home games. DePaul is 7-18 against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays are 13-6 in Big East play. Creighton is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

