Creighton knocks off DePaul 84-70

CHICAGO — Trey Alexander scored 21 points as Creighton beat DePaul 84-70 on Saturday night.
Creighton took the lead with 15:39 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Nembhard racking up 10 points. Creighton was outscored by DePaul in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Alexander led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.