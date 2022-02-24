“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”
Nembhard has started all 27 games for the Bluejays (19-8, 11-5 Big East) and averaged 11.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists. His 34.8 minutes per game are most by a Big East freshman since 2011-12.
