Creighton hosts Freemantle and No. 12 Xavier

Creighton Bluejays (9-7, 3-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -3.5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier faces the Creighton Bluejays after Zach Freemantle scored 29 points in Xavier’s 88-80 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Musketeers have gone 8-1 at home. Xavier has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bluejays have gone 3-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Musketeers and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Musketeers. Freemantle is averaging 15.3 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

