Creighton hosts Georgetown after Spears' 26-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-11, 12-6 Big East)
The Hoyas are 2-17 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.
Spears is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.