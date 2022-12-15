Creighton hosts Jones and Marquette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (6-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Creighton Bluejays after Kam Jones scored 25 points in Marquette’s 79-64 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East with 40.2 points per game in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 9.3.

The Bluejays are 0-1 on the road. Creighton scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 76.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

