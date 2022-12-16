Creighton hosts Jones and Marquette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (6-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -4; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Kam Jones scored 25 points in Marquette’s 79-64 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Golden Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 82.2 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Bluejays have gone 0-1 away from home. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles and Bluejays face off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

