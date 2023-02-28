Creighton hosts Spears and Georgetown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Hoyas (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-11, 12-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the Creighton Bluejays after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 88-68 loss to the Providence Friars. The Bluejays are 12-2 on their home court. Creighton scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 2-17 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.8 points and five assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Brandon Murray averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Spears is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

