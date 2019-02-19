Creighton (13-13, 4-9) vs. DePaul (13-11, 5-8)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. Creighton has won by an average of 17 points in its last eight wins over the Blue Demons. DePaul’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2015, a 70-60 win.

SENIOR STUDS: DePaul’s Max Strus, Femi Olujobi and Eli Cain have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Blue Demons scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ALEXANDER: Ty-Shon Alexander has connected on 39.7 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Creighton is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Creighton has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams. The Bluejays have made only eight 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.