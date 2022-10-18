Creighton picked to win Big East for first time

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference. The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches Tuesday. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier, which garnered two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers were 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.

Villanova, the defending conference tournament champion, was picked third — one point behind Xavier. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired and the Wildcats are now led by Kyle Neptune. He has the conference’s pick for Freshman of the Year in Cam Whitmore.

Advertisement

Connecticut was picked fourth and is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo. Providence, which won the Big East regular season crown last year, was chosen to come in fifth. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years last season.

St. John’s and Seton Hall followed the Friars. Seton Hall welcomed back former player and assistant coach Shaheen Holloway to lead the program. Holloway guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight last season in the greatest run by a lower-seed in NCAA history.

Butler, Marquette, Georgetown and DePaul round out the selections.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article