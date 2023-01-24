Creighton puts home win streak on the line against St. John's (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-7, 3-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-8, 5-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bluejays face St. John’s (NY). The Bluejays are 8-1 on their home court. Creighton is fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Red Storm are 3-6 in conference play. St. John’s (NY) is third in the Big East with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 8.1.

The Bluejays and Red Storm meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

David Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Soriano is averaging 16.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

