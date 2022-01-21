The Blue Demons have gone 1-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul is ninth in the Big East shooting 32.4% from downtown. Tyon Grant-Foster paces the Blue Demons shooting 50% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.
Javon Freeman-Liberty is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. David Jones is shooting 42.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.
