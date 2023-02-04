Creighton tops Villanova 66-61 for sixth straight victory

OMAHA, Neb. — Trey Alexander scored 27 points and Creighton picked up its sixth straight win with a 66-61 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

Alexander shot 8 for 15 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in with 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Nembhard scored 10.