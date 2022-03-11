The Friars have gone 16-1 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Noah Horchler paces the Friars with 8.4 boards.
The Bluejays are 12-7 against conference opponents. Creighton is ninth in the Big East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.8.
The teams play each other for the second time this season. Providence won the last meeting 72-51 on Feb. 27. A.J. Reeves scored 23 to help lead Providence to the victory, and Kalkbrenner scored 13 points for Creighton.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Watson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.
Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.