“These past three seasons at Creighton have been filled with unforgettable memories that have allowed me to transform me into the player I am today,” Alexander said. “My experience at Creighton has also strengthened me into a resilient individual. I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds in my life and thankful to Creighton University for everything it has done for me.”
Alexander was named to the All-Big East first team after leading Creighton with 16.9 points per game. He also averaged 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals.
He shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and is one of two players in program history with 80 or more 3s in consecutive seasons.
If Alexander returns to school, Creighton will have back all of its starters from the team that ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll.
