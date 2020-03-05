Cal advances to play No. 13 and fourth-seeded Arizona, who the Golden Bears beat in the final game of the regular season, in the first quarterfinal on Friday.
Crocker scored nine in a 9-2 run that got Cal back in the game midway through the third quarter. She hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 run that put the Golden Bears on top 48-46. Brown scored the first five points of the final period and the 7-0 run put Cal up 55-46.
Eventually the Sun Devils got with 66-65 on a 7-0 run but a Crocker free throw and two by CJ West with 13.8 seconds to go, kept Arizona State at bay.
Jazien Green scored 14 points for the Bears. Brown and Crocker scored 19 of Cal’s 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Reili Richardson had 20 points for the Sun Devils (20-11), Robbi Ryan added 14 and Ja’Tavia Tapley 13.
