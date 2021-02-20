Zac Triplett had 12 points for the Pilots (6-14, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Isiah Dasher scored 11 and Michael Henn 10.
Pacific also beat Portland 84-57 on Feb. 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.